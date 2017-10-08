More Details & Video From Jim Cornette & Santino Marella’s Argument at Detroit Convention

– New information has come out regarding Jim Cornette and Santino Marella’s altercation at a Detroit convention over the weekend. Cornette and Marella ended up in a heated argument at XICW Cobo Legends Convention on Saturday, stemming from the 2005 incident in OVW when Cornette slapped Marella for laughing at The Boogeyman at a July show that year when he was supposed to be acting afraid of him. Cornette was fired as OVW’s booker at the time.

You can see video below of the argument, in which Cornette says that he’s slapped Santino before and will do so again. Santino calls after which Cornette asks Santino if he is delusional.

According to Wrestling Inc, who had a correspondant on hand to witness the whole thing, Cornette and Marella were getting along when they first encountered each other and shook hands. Marella then got in Cornette’s face, asking what Cornette really thought of him. Cornette then began to yell, and things escalated from there.

Santino attempted to walk out after the argument but was surrounded by a crowd. Both of the two were asked to leave.