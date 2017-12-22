Details For Jim Ross’ Event During Royal Rumble Weekend

– Jim Ross has announced the details for his one-man show taking place over Royal Rumble weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The “Slobberknocker Sessions” event takes place on January 28th at 12 PM ET in the city, before the Rumble takes place, and will be at the Diamond Club inside Citizens Bank Ballpark. The event will include a Q&A with JR and a book signing.

