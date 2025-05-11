wrestling / News

Note On When and Where John Cena Will Wrestle His Last Match, 24 Dates Left

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw John Cena 3-24-25 Image Credit: WWE

WCVB reports that John Cena will wrestle his final match this December at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. An exact date was not given. Cena is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, retaining his title against Randy Orton at Backlash.

Cena currently has 24 dates left for this year. His next confirmed appearances include:

* May 24: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (Tampa, FL)
* May 30: WWE SmackDown (Knoxville, TN)
* June 7: WWE Money in the Bank (Los Angeles, CA)
* August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)
* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth

