Details On Jon Moxley Extending AEW Deal, Notes On Exclusive Status

New details have been reported regarding Jon Moxley’s extension of his contract with AEW. As noted, AEW announced on Friday that Moxley has signed a five-year extension that will keep him with the company until 2027. Fightful Select reports that there had been word that Moxley was working without a contract at some point, though that is not confirmed. AEW was said to be willing to do whatever it took to keep Moxley with the company.

As had been noted, the announcement said Moxley is now exclusively competing for AEW and its international partners including NJPW, which leaves his work for companies like GCW and REVOLVER in question. AEW declined to comment on what this meant for his status with independent companies and GCW weren’t aware of the press release until it happened. GCW sources weren’t sure what it means for his status with the company. Moxley is GCW World Champion and is set to compete against Nick Gage in a title vs. career match on Saturday at GCW Fight Club.