wrestling / News
Details On Jordynne Grace’s WWE Contract, Plans For Her
February 4, 2025 | Posted by
A new report has details on Jordynne Grace’s WWE contract. As reported last week, Grace signed a contract with WWE and she made her debut in the women’s Royal Rumble match. Fightful Select reports that Grace’s deal is a five-year contract that takes her through 2029
The report notes that while the plan is for her to Grace head to NXT for now, sources say she signed a main roster deal so most in the company do not expect her to say in NXT for long.
There is no word on whether she will appear on tonight’s episode of NXT. Grace is retaining her rights to her name and her theme song, which she owns.
Sources in TNA said they were interested in retaining grace but knew it wasn’t a high likelihood.
