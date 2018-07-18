WWE News: More Details on Kane’s Foot Injury, Nikki Bella Reveals John Cena’s Wedding Must-Have, New Episodes of UpUpDownDown

– According to PWinsider, Kane suffered an injury to his Achille’s tendon on the go-home show for Extreme Rules last week. That’s why he was in a walking boot and was essentially a non-factor at Extreme Rules after the backstage attack angle. He is not expected back on WWE TV anytime soon as he’s getting ready for the final push to become the Mayor of Knox County, TN.

– Here is Nikki Bella, sharing John Cena’s “wedding must-have”…



– Here are some new episodes of UpUpDownDown…





