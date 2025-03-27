wrestling / News

Details On Local Start Time For WWE NXT Stand and Deliver

March 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that NXT Stand and Deliver in Las Vegas on April 19 is now listed for a different local start time than it had previously. The show was set for 11:30 AM local time, but is now set for 9:30 AM. It will air at 1 PM ET on Wrestlemania Saturday.

