Details On Local Start Time For WWE NXT Stand and Deliver
March 27, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that NXT Stand and Deliver in Las Vegas on April 19 is now listed for a different local start time than it had previously. The show was set for 11:30 AM local time, but is now set for 9:30 AM. It will air at 1 PM ET on Wrestlemania Saturday.
