Details On Major Match Being Discussed For Wrestlemania 41

January 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select reports that a major women’s match is being planned for Wrestlemania 41, which takes place in Las Vegas this year. According to the report, WWE has discussed a match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair.

Flair has said in the past that Stratton said she was the reason she became a wrestler. The two have also been compared before and Stratton has mentioned wanting to face Flair in past interviews. Flair is set to make her return to WWE next week at the Royal Rumble.

