wrestling / News
Details & Match Listing For Upcoming WWE Best Of 1996 DVD Set
WWE is set to release a new “Best of 1996: Prelude to Attitude” DVD set on November 9, and it’ll feature top matches and moments from the era that sparked the launch of the Attitude Era in the company.
Here’s the full match listing for the two-disc set (via WrestlingDVDNetwork.com):
Disc 1
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Razor Ramon vs. Goldust
Royal Rumble • January 21, 1996
Vader Destroys Gorilla Monsoon
RAW • January 22, 1996
#1 Contender’s Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Owen Hart
In Your House • February 18, 1996
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley
RAW • March 11, 1996
Undertaker Meets Mankind
RAW • April 1, 1996
No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Championship
Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel
In Your House: Good Friends, Better Enemies • April 28, 1996
“Wildman” Marc Mero vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley
In Your House: Beware of Dog • May 26, 1996
The Undertaker vs. Mankind
King of the Ring • June 23, 1996
King of the Ring Finals Match
Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
King of the Ring • June 23, 1996
Sunny Gets “Slopped”
Superstars • June 29, 1996
Shawn Michaels, Sycho Sid & Ahmed Johnson vs. Vader, Owen Hart & The British Bulldog
In Your House: International Incident • July 21, 1996
Disc 2
RAW Invitational Battle Royal
The Undertaker vs. Sycho Sid vs. Ahmed Johnson vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Mankind vs. Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog vs. Goldust vs. Savio Vega vs. “Wildman” Marc Mero vs. Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw
RAW • August 5, 1996
WWE Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Vader
SummerSlam • August 18, 1996
WWE Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Mankind
In Your House: Mind Games • September 22, 1996
WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals
“Wildman” Marc Mero vs. Faarooq
RAW • September 23, 1996
Stone Cold Takes Out Brian Pillman
Superstars • October 27, 1996
Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Rocky Maivia, “Wildman” Marc Mero, Jake “The Snake” Roberts & The Stalker vs. Jerry “The King” Lawler, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Goldust & Crush
Survivor Series • November 17, 1996
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
Survivor Series • November 17, 1996
WWE Championship Match
Sycho Sid vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart
In Your House: It’s Time • December 15, 1996
