Details & Match Listing For Upcoming WWE Best Of 1996 DVD Set

October 12, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Bret Hart WWE WWF

WWE is set to release a new “Best of 1996: Prelude to Attitude” DVD set on November 9, and it’ll feature top matches and moments from the era that sparked the launch of the Attitude Era in the company.

Here’s the full match listing for the two-disc set (via WrestlingDVDNetwork.com):

Disc 1

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Razor Ramon vs. Goldust
Royal Rumble • January 21, 1996

Vader Destroys Gorilla Monsoon
RAW • January 22, 1996

#1 Contender’s Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Owen Hart
In Your House • February 18, 1996

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley
RAW • March 11, 1996

Undertaker Meets Mankind
RAW • April 1, 1996

No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Championship
Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel
In Your House: Good Friends, Better Enemies • April 28, 1996

“Wildman” Marc Mero vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley
In Your House: Beware of Dog • May 26, 1996

The Undertaker vs. Mankind
King of the Ring • June 23, 1996

King of the Ring Finals Match
Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
King of the Ring • June 23, 1996

Sunny Gets “Slopped”
Superstars • June 29, 1996

Shawn Michaels, Sycho Sid & Ahmed Johnson vs. Vader, Owen Hart & The British Bulldog
In Your House: International Incident • July 21, 1996

Disc 2

RAW Invitational Battle Royal
The Undertaker vs. Sycho Sid vs. Ahmed Johnson vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Mankind vs. Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog vs. Goldust vs. Savio Vega vs. “Wildman” Marc Mero vs. Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw
RAW • August 5, 1996

WWE Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Vader
SummerSlam • August 18, 1996

WWE Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Mankind
In Your House: Mind Games • September 22, 1996

WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals
“Wildman” Marc Mero vs. Faarooq
RAW • September 23, 1996

Stone Cold Takes Out Brian Pillman
Superstars • October 27, 1996

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Rocky Maivia, “Wildman” Marc Mero, Jake “The Snake” Roberts & The Stalker vs. Jerry “The King” Lawler, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Goldust & Crush
Survivor Series • November 17, 1996

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
Survivor Series • November 17, 1996

WWE Championship Match
Sycho Sid vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart
In Your House: It’s Time • December 15, 1996

