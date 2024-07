Fightful Select reports that this is the match order for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV. The show is ongoing and the Men’s Money in the Bank match opened the show.

* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

* Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

* Trish Stratus promo

* Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins

* Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

* The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton