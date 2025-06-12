Details On Match Being Planned For AEW All In: Texas (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

AEW All In: Texas already has three blockbuster matches announced, and another one is in the works. Fightful Select reports that the comapny is planning to put The Young Bucks in a tag team match against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. The match’s build began last night when the Bucks attacked Swerve, before Ospreay took a double superkick to save him.

According to sources, the match has planned ‘for quite some time.’ Due to plans for Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay at AEW Double or Nothing being kept secret, Ospreay’s involvement at All In wasn’t cemented until after that PPV. It’s unknown at this time if there will be any stakes added to the match.