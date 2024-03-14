Details On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Signing, When It Took Place

A new report has some details on Mercedes Mone’s AEW signing and when the deal took place. As reported, Mone made her debut on Wednesday’s Big Business episode of Dynamite and was announced as having signed with the company. The news has been the worst-kept secret in wrestling for a while and Fightful Select reports that according to sources, Mone hasbeen on the AEW payroll for over two months.

According to the report, some sources said they believe the deal was essentially agreed to back in December when she registered several trademarks for her name. The deal is believed to be a multi-year contract, though that is not yet confirmed.

The report notes that NJPW expects to be factored into the deal and were under the belief as of January that they would be able to continue working with Mone. Sources in NJPW said they hoped the company could pick up right where they left off when she was injured in May, but that AEW would be the priority.

It’s added that according to sources, Mone’s injury she suffered in May required two surgeries and that she made it clear she wasn’t ready to return to the ring when she was negotiating other potential deals.

Mone is set to appear on next week’s episode of Dynamite.