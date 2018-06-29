Details On When Mick Foley’s New Show Will Premiere On WWE Network

PWInsider reports that Mick Foley had another one-man show last night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It has been sold out for over two months and was standing room only. Jeremy Borash was the host. During the Q&A portion, Foley said he was trying to get him for months but he had only been asked in the last few days. Nita Strauss played Foley’s theme as he arrived.

The Pittsburgh dentist that fixed Foley’s teeth after his Hell in a Cell match in 1998 introduced himself during the VIP session. Foley thanked him during the show. Other guests include Dominic Denucci and Daffney. The latter asked Foley a question during the Q&A portion about his ECW promos.

At the end of the show, Borash revealed that it would debut on the WWE Network after the Hell in a Cell PPV on September 16.