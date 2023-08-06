wrestling / News
Details On Moose’s New Deal With Impact Wrestling
Moose signed a new deal with Impact back in June, and a new report has some additional details on it. It was announced in mid-June that the star had signed the longest contract in Impact Wrestling history. Fightful Select reports that while the exact length isn’t known, it is one that will keep him “well into his mid-40s.” Moose is currently 39. The “longest contract in Impact Wrestling history” line is not a work and Fightful Select has confirmed that Moose’s deal does in fact hit that mark.
According to the report, Moose’s contract was set to expire at the end of June and he would have become an unrestricted free agent, which is something he hasn’t been since 2016. There had been a number of reports that companies outside of Impact were interested in him, and Impact wanted to get him locked into a contract before he could get offers from other promotions. Moose’s deal with Impact was already “relatively lucrative” and Impact made re-signing him a priority.
