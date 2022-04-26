Details on Mustafa Ali’s Return On WWE Raw, When Plans Came Together

A new report has some details on how Mustafa Ali’s return to WWE TV came about. As noted last night, Ali made his return to Raw and faced The Miz before getting attacked by Ciampa. Fightful Select reports that several people both on the talent roster and staff were excited to see Ali return to television.

According to the site, WWE’s creative came up with ideas last week to bring Ali back and while Ali was originally planned to lose to The Miz as of Sunday afternoon, everything else played out as it was planned. Ali was scheduled to be at Raw in order to meet with Johnny Ace and was not yet informed of the creative plans at that point.

It was noted that Ali was “more than comfortable” addressing his absence from WWE and why it happened. ALi’s contract is up in mid-2024 and while WWE has the contractual ability to freeze his contract, they have not done it as of yet. It’s still possible, but there is no apparent indication that it will happen.