Details On New Entrance for Jade Cargill in WWE

Jade Cargill made her debut as part of the WWE Smackdown brand on last night’s episode and had a new entrance when she arrived. Fightful Select reports that Cargill’s entrance has been in the works for “quite some time” and multiple changes were made over the past several weeks. All of the major producers in WWE had a say on everything from angles, lighting, sound and more.

The entrance could still be changed, particularly when it comes to Wrestlemania, but what happened on Smackdown is described as the “foundation.”