Details On Nia Jax’s WWE Return, When Signing Happened

Nia Jax is back in WWE, and a new report has details on her return. As reported, Jax returned in the main event and attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley. Fightful Select had previously noted that there was word she could be coming back, and a new report notes that they’ve been told she signed back on board over a month ago after the WWE hiring freeze ended in the summer.

Jax is the first signing made since Vince McMahon got back on the company that has returned to TV on the main roster. The report notes that while Endeavor officially acquires WWE tomorrow, that is unrelated to her return to TV on Raw and several people in the company thought she would return before she did.