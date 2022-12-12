Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched

A new report has some details on how WWE is handling their process for pitching NXT call-ups to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the process of talent appearing on WWE Main Event is being done as it gives them a more accurate picture of how a talent would connect with main roster audiences as opposed to the regulars that appear on NXT TV. That said, it was also noted that appearing on Main Event doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been a pitch or plans for a call-up, and that WWE is instead just seeking to get looks at talent on the road outside of the Performance Center. It was also noted by several NXT talent that they view an appearance on WWE Main Event as a reward.

It was reported recently that Cameron Grimes was considered for a call-up to the main roster, though that obviously hasn’t happened yet. Several WWE staff did say they considered Grimes to be a natural fit to the main roster and that he’s been been working TV for over five years at this point and is very familiar with Raw and Smackdown producer Shane Helms.

It was also noted that Von Wagner has been previously pitched for a potential main roster call-up. There’s no confirmation that he is heading up to the main roster, though he has had several appearances on Main Event and was briefly set to be called up last year.

The report noted that there will be more of a “slow and steady flow” of talent brought up from NXT, with less “less years-long evaluation periods” on the Tuesday night brand.