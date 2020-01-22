Details On A Wrestler That Could Return At Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that former Smackdown Women’s champion Naomi is scheduled to be in Houston, Texas this Sunday, which is the time and location for this year’s Royal Rumble.

Naomi hasn’t wrestled for WWE since July, when she defeated Sarah Logan for an episode of Main Event. Other than that, she’s only appeared on episodes of Total Divas. The rumor is that she will be back soon and be placed on Smackdown when she does return. It’s unknown if she will be in the women’s Royal Rumble match, but so far only five women have been announced so it’s possible.