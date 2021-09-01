Details On AEW All Out Being Available Exclusively Through Bleacher Report

All Elite Wrestling has announced that this Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV will be exclusively available through Bleacher Report and the B/R App. Here’s a press release:

AEW’s Biggest Stars Land on Bleacher Report in Digital Exclusive AEW ALL OUT Pay-Per-View Event

— CM Punk Makes Anticipated Return to the Ring Joining Headliners Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Sting, Dr. Britt Baker, Darby Allin Live from NOW Arena in Chicago —

— ALL OUT will be Available Exclusively on the B/R App, Bleacher Report Website and Connected Devices – Sunday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. ET for $49.99 —

Sept. 1, 2021 — AEW will mark the unofficial end to summer with one of the hottest pay-per-view events of the year – ALL OUT – on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. ET live from the NOW Arena in Chicago. ALL OUT will be available in the U.S. with exclusive digital distribution on Bleacher Report via the Bleacher Report app, bleacherreport.com and connected devices for $49.99. Fans can pre-order the event here.

The action-packed event will mark the much-anticipated return of wrestling legend CM Punk, who will face-off in the ring for the first time in seven years against Darby Allin. Other headline match-ups include AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defending his title against Christian Cage, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks putting the titles on the line against the Lucha Bros in a steel cage match, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D defending against top-ranked challenger Kris Statlander, TNT Champion Miro defending against Eddie Kingston, Chris Jericho vs. MJF in “The Final Fight” where if Jericho loses he will retire, Jon Moxley vs. Japan’s legendary Satoshi Kojima, Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall, and the Women’s Casino Battle Royale with the winner getting the next shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Viewers can catch ALL OUT on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Roku, FireTV and Xbox. FireTV will be available to accept pre-orders this Friday. For fans watching on the B/R app, they can utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the AEW ALL OUT action across its #1 most engaged social channels.

Leading into ALL OUT, tickets for “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” are available at aewtix.com. Fans can also watch “AEW: Rampage” every Friday on TNT at 10 p.m. ET, and catch “AEW: Dynamite” every Wednesday on TNT at 8 p.m. ET., and on-demand on the TNT app.