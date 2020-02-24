wrestling / News
Details On AEW At C2E2 This Weekend: Panel Set For Friday
February 24, 2020 | Posted by
AEW will run an episode of Dynamite this Wednesday from Kansas City, Missouri at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The event is nearly sold out with only a few hundred tickets left. After that, they will go to Chicago for the Revolution PPV and the C2E2 convention. Names set to appear include Cody, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, Hangman Page, Joey Janela, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Kip Sabian, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, MJF, Orange Cassidy, Penelope Ford, SCU and The Young Bucks. You can find a full schedule here.
There will also be a panel on Friday at 12:15 PM local time with Cody, the Young Bucks and Excalibur.
Chicago also plays host to AEW’s Revolution PPV on Saturday.
