Details on AEW Having Issues With Ticket Sales Process for TNT Debut

– AEW sold out their first-day allotment of tickets for their debut on TNT, but it was not without issues. According to the WON, the demand for tickets caused the several problems, citing people who could not get tickets because they would try to order seats, then be told they were already taken, then try again only for the process to repeat. Many people are believed to have given up, assuming the show was sold out, unil Cody and the Young Bucks revealed tickets were still available on Twitter.

The issues persisted for a while and by the time it was cleared up, 8,000 of the 10,000 first-day ticket allotment, with the remainder quickly selling out. The site reports that the Capitol One Arena is set up for 14,000, which will be 13,000-plus paid attendance. An additional 1,000 tickets were put on sale on August 5th and quickly sold out, with another set of seats likely to be released after production moves for the week of the show.

Finally, there were 1,800 tickets on Stubhub for seconrary market sale at the end of the first day which is below where SummerSlam was at that time.