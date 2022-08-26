Details On AEW Interest In Johnny Gargano Prior To WWE Return

As previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his WWE return on Monday’s episode of RAW after nine months as a free agent. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Gargano going to WWE and how close he was to signing with AEW.

According to the report, Gargano “strongly considered” AEW, as he felt money was important but also wanted to have fun and do the matches he got over with in NXT. At the time, AEW would have been a more likely option due to the changes to NXT and a possible lack of opportunities on the main roster under Vince McMahon. McMahon previously called him up to the main roster briefly and lost interest, so he went back to NXT full time. The schedule would have been preferable as well due to wear and tear on his body. He had also said in interviews that he wanted to wrestle Kenny Omega, calling him “the best in the world.”

There were said to be some people in AEW interested in Gargano but it was ultimately Tony Khan’s decision and “for whatever reason”, he didn’t make an offer. There was also interest in AEW in Candice LeRae, but it’s unknown if they made her an offer or even what her status is.

Gargano also got to keep his real name, something that wouldn’t have happened with Vince in charge after recent mandates.