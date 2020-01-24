Details on AEW’s Intergender Tag Team Match on Jericho Cruise, Genders Mixed It Up In the Ring

– AEW held their first-ever mixed tag team match on Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager and Sea, and it featured the men facing off with the women. It was noted by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live that Riho and Kenny Omega faced Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian on Thursday, with the babyfaces picking up the win.

Meltzer noted that this was not like a WWE match where only the men and women compete during the match, and if someone tags out their same-gender partner has to switch out as well. He said that there was a lot of action with Omega & Ford, and even more with Riho and Sabian. It was noted that Riho was very over with the crowd and the crowd was very much behind her when she faced off with Sabian in the ring.

Omega reportedly hit the snap Dragon Suplex on Ford, and that Riho hit one on Sabian. Bryan Alvarez noted that Omega “drilled” Ford with the suplex and that it got over very well with the crowd. There was a lot of kicks and offense by both sides, but no punches were thrown. The match was described as one of the most well-received of the cruise. Omega then did a promo after the match and said that if it didn’t go well, they probably wouldn’t have ever done another one.

There is no word yet on whether there will be more of these sorts of matches in AEW.