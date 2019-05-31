Details On AEW’s Plans For PPVs Going Forward

As we previously reported, both AEW Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen are listed on B/R Live, which means that they will be available to stream on the service at some point. The price for both events have yet to be confirmed, however.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW’s current plan was to do four quarterly PPVs per year, with big shows that would be around five hours. Their other shows, like Fyter Fest or Fight for the Fallen, would be “considerably shorter.”

There’s said to be no word on how UK distribution would be handled. ITV carried Double or Nothing and their weekly TV series will air on ITV 4. Fite TV may handle international iPPV distribution again, as they did with Double or Nothing.