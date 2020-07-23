wrestling / News

Details On AEW’s Plans For Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

Joseph Lee
It was revealed on last night’s AEW Dynamite that the company will be running a Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament sometime this summer. It will feature eight teams.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that the plan is for this tournament to be an annual tradition for AEW. Of course, that depends on if this year’s inaugural edition does well in the ratings or not.

