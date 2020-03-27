Details on AEW’s Taping Plans During Coronavirus, Backup Location Possible

New details are available surrounding AEW’s plans for taping TV during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The WON reports that AEW plans to continue taping matches every Wednesday provided they’re capable of doing so, with everything including the location said to be on a week-by-week basis. AEW has been working with the city of Jacksonville to continue being able to use Daily’s Place for closed-set taping, with the only people around being the talent, a few staff in the production truck and Tony Khan timing the show and manning the Gorilla position.

The site notes that there is a potential concern, in that the largest coronavirus testing facility is the parking lot of HIAA Field which is about 100 yards from Daily’s Place. In addition, Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry has suggested he may crack down on business and employees taking unneeded disks during the pandemic. AEW does have another location that they could move to, but thus far everything has gone okay and the current plan is to do more taping next week.