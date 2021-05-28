Details On AEW’s Taping Plans For June, More Schedule Changes Possible

AEW will air a new episode of Dynamite tonight at 10 PM ET, which was pre-empted from the usual Wednesday timeslot due to the NBA Playoffs. The same thing will happen next Friday, June 4. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan for the Friday episodes is for Dark to be taped from 8-10 PM and then have a live Dynamite from 10 PM – 12 AM.

It is possible that there will be other schedule changes in June, but it all depends on the NBA Playoff schedule and how long a given series will go. If there are games on Wednesdays after June 2, then Dynamite will air on Friday on June 11 and June 18 at 10 PM ET.

The current plan is to do three weeks’ worth of taping on June 4 and 5. The next taping is June 26, a Saturday night, so it seems the show will air then from 8-10 PM ET. This would mean AEW would go head-to-head with UFC Vegas 30, featuring Cyril Gane vs. Alexander Volkov. Dynamite will then have a live taping on June 30, which will be the last Jacksonville show before a July 7 taping in Miami. From that point on, they will be live.

While going back on the road will add to expenses due to travel costs and flying out the talent, they will pick up live gates to offset the cost. For episodes of AEW Dark, they will give tryouts to talent who are from the local areas of the cities they visit.