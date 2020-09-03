wrestling / News
Details On AEW’s ‘Tooth and Nail’ Match At All Out Saturday
September 3, 2020 | Posted by
It was noted on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Britt Baker and Big Swole will have a ‘Tooth and Nail’ match at AEW All Out on Saturday during the Buy-In special. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed exactly what that match stipulation is.
According to Dave Meltzer, the match will be in cinematic format inside the dental office of Dr. Baker. Tony Khan later added on AEW Unrestricted that it will be Falls Count Anywhere.
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Teases That Something Is ‘Finally Happening’ With Snake Video
- Jeff Cobb On Playing Matanza Cueto In Lucha Underground, Original Idea For His Character, Frustrations With Season 4 Of The Show
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Hulk Hogan Was Viewed Backstage In TNA, Issues With The Abyss Character, Tournaments In Wrestling
- Jim Cornette Loses Preliminary Injunction In Lawsuit Against G-Raver