Details On AEW’s ‘Tooth and Nail’ Match At All Out Saturday

It was noted on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Britt Baker and Big Swole will have a ‘Tooth and Nail’ match at AEW All Out on Saturday during the Buy-In special. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed exactly what that match stipulation is.

According to Dave Meltzer, the match will be in cinematic format inside the dental office of Dr. Baker. Tony Khan later added on AEW Unrestricted that it will be Falls Count Anywhere.