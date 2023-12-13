Details on Andrade El Idolo’s CMLL Return

Andrade El Idolo is set to make his return to CMLL, and a new report has some details on his return. As reported, the AEW star is set to make his first appearance for the company in eight years at Friday’s show in Mexico City at Arena Mexico. It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t to Wrestling Inc) that the deal is for a total of five dates.

The report notes that El Idolo was also in talks with AAA before he ultimately agreed to the deal with CMLL. The move was a bit of a surprise as CMLL doesn’t tend to pay big for outside talent and El Idolo is known for having a hefty rate for non-AEW appearances.