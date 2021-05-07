wrestling / News

Details On Attendance For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

May 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which had the Blood & Guts match, had an attendance of 1,600. The company sold 1,000 tickets, so there were 600 unpaid. The company had hoped for 2,500.

