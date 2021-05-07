wrestling / News
Details On Attendance For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
May 7, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which had the Blood & Guts match, had an attendance of 1,600. The company sold 1,000 tickets, so there were 600 unpaid. The company had hoped for 2,500.
