Details on Backlot Brawl At NXT Takeover: In Your House

It was reported earlier this week that Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream’s NXT Championship match at NXT TakeoveR: In Your House will be a ‘Backlot Brawl’. The match type hasn’t been seen in WWE since Wrestlemania 12, when ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper defeated Goldust.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this version of the match will involve a wrestling ring in the parking lot, surrounded by cars with their lights turned on. The match has already been taped, and was shot on May 28 until about 1:30 AM that night.