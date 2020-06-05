wrestling / News
Details on Backlot Brawl At NXT Takeover: In Your House
June 5, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this week that Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream’s NXT Championship match at NXT TakeoveR: In Your House will be a ‘Backlot Brawl’. The match type hasn’t been seen in WWE since Wrestlemania 12, when ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper defeated Goldust.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this version of the match will involve a wrestling ring in the parking lot, surrounded by cars with their lights turned on. The match has already been taped, and was shot on May 28 until about 1:30 AM that night.
More Trending Stories
- Eli Drake Says He’s Turned Down WWE Three Times, Discusses If He’s Interested in Going There Eventually
- Bronson Reed Reveals He Was Called a Racial Slur While on a Walk With His Wife, Says He’s ‘Ready to Fight the Good Fight’
- Triple H Says Drake Maverick Earned His Spot to Stay in WWE, Noted That Maverick Wasn’t ‘Involved in Anything’ at Time of His Release
- Lio Rush Calls Drake Maverick Angle ‘A Slap in the Face’