Details On Backstage AEW Reaction To Recent CM Punk Interview – Some Actually Believe He’s WWE Bound

CM Punk had an interview with ESPN last week in which he confirmed that he received an offer from AEW at one point but said he had no interest in working for them. He added that he would not be appearing at AEW All Out on August 31. He also suggested that AEW President Tony Khan implied that they had a great relationship when they didn’t. This led to a response from Cody later on, who said that Punk may have been misquoted when the interview said that Punk claimed he was sent an offer via text message, although the author of the piece claimed this was not the case.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that some people in AEW were not happy with what Punk said. They believed they were ‘up-front’ when talking to him. When people in the company asked about him, they were always honest, saying that AEW was interested but Punk was not, and that he and Matt Jackson were in contact.

Khan and Cody have also talked and it’s believed that the Punk interview implied that when Khan would say he had a great relationship with Punk but it’s up to Punk if he goes to AEW, that Punk is actually exaggerating. According to AEW sources, Punk hasn’t responded to the idea of talking more and that’s as far as it went at the time of the ESPN interview.

Meanwhile, in a somewhat surprising note, there are some people think that Punk is going to WWE based on his comments in the interview. Cody even said on Twitter that he wouldn’t be surprised if it happened. Of course, Punk had a bad falling out with WWE and later had a lawsuit against the company over comments he made about Dr. Chris Amann regarding how Amann handled his medical issues while he worked for WWE. Punk said in his interview with ESPN that he let all of his issues with WWE go, which may be why people are thinking a return is possible. He said in the same interview, however, that he was done with wrestling entirely, which he’s said multiple times.