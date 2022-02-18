Details On Backstage Perception of Cody and Brandi Rhodes in AEW, His Relationship With The Elite, More

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi have left AEW after three years, after Cody had been working as a free agent over the last month. It is believed that Cody will be headed to WWE, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some more details on how Cody got along with others backstage, noting that there were no significant problems that might have contributed to his exit. While Rhodes had butted heads with others at times, it was mostly due to several people having different ideas of what wrestling is. So there were discussions, different opinions and even arguments but it’s not believed to have been serious.

Either way, Tony Khan had the final say on what happened with AEW, as he made choices on who wins and loses and approved all angles. Khan has gained more control the longer AEW has been around, taking over booking in January 2020.

While there were rumors that the EVPs had grown distant, there was actually never a time when they didn’t speak to each other. The relationship between the Young Bucks and Cody was always more cordial and business-like, but they always talked. Kenny Omega and Rhodes also only really had contact when it was for business reasons. Multiple people said that the relationship between the EVPs its strongest in a long time recently.

However, there are two sides to the story. There were many people in AEW who thanked Cody after he left, but the it’s believed that this sentiment wasn’t unanimous. There were some who were happy that Cody and Brandi were gone and didn’t think the “hero treatment” he got when he left fit the story. Some said that it was clear Cody wasn’t happy after he lost power in AEW. A lot of the talent were said to be “quietly celebrating” and it wasn’t all sadness like what was being presented to the public. One source said he was surprised at the Rhodes’ exit but the locker room reaction was mostly positive. However, Rhodes also had supporters as well.

Rhodes was said to be the most ‘hands on’ backstage, and the difference of opinion boiled down to who liked his aggressive approach and who didn’t. Cody was also heavily involved with community outreach, both privately and publicly. He was very supportive privately to several fans who had health issues, as well.

With Brandi, she also had those who were critics. It’s believed that Dana Massie didn’t get enough credit for her work in AEW as Brandi was also working with deals. The women’s division was originally set aside for Brandi, and there were issues in the company with that. Eventually, however, Omega gained more power with that division and became heavily involved with match layouts. Khan still had the final say. Brandi also had ideas for herself and other women that ended up not working out, but she was still pushed. She was set for a big match Jade Cargill that never panned out due to her pregnancy.