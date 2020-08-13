Details On Backstage Plans For Jungle Boy In AEW

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus teamed up on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a loss to AEW tag team champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page. This comes after his last title shot, against Cody for the TNT belt, was also a loss. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW still has plans to give Jungle Boy a major win, but they are holding off. It’s believed that the company wants to wait to give him his first big win when they are able to have fans at live events again.