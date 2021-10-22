Details on Backstage Reaction To AEW vs. WWE Head-to-Head Last Week

As we previously reported, AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown went head to head last week for half an hour, resulting in some interesting numbers. Overall, Smackdown had the most viewers (866,000 vs. 578,000) and they tied with a 0.24 in the key adults 18-49 demographic. But when looking at the actual head-to-head, AEW had more viewers in the demo, even if Smackdown still had more overall. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the WWE reaction to the news backstage at recent shows.

It was noted that Vince McMahon was in Sacramento for RAW when the official numbers came out. He wasn’t visibly angry in front of anyone. Sources said that there were times in recent weeks where he could come across as ‘very immature’ when ratings came out, but in this case he was fine. The fast national numbers only listed total viewers, although it was likely McMahon already knew the demo numbers were close two days before. So while he didn’t know the final numbers, he likely had an idea before the story broke.

As for the talent, this wasn’t a huge topic with them because they were busy with RAW and then flying out to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Other ‘key personnel’ were said to be in ‘total denial’, taking a stance similar to a recent Roman Reigns interview in that WWE appeals to more people and AEW’s fan base is small and can’t grow. People backstage also believe that AEW’s product is “bad” and being held up by their fanbase.