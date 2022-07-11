Details On Backstage Reaction To Latest Vince McMahon Report

Last Friday, a new report from the Wall Street Journal alleged that Vince McMahon paid over $12 million to four women to cover up sexual misconduct and infidelity. Vince McMahon was still at that night’s Smackdown, where it was said to be ‘business as usual.’

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the reactions among the talent and noted that there was a “total variety of views” regarding the situation.

One person stated that “you know what you get into when you get into the business.” Another noted that Vince didn’t sell it and no one was really talking about it because “you don’t want to talk about it.” That person added if people were overhead talking about it, they’d get in trouble. Finally, a third source was “very concerned” and felt that paying money to cover up an affair is one thing, but once coercion is involved and it ties into a former wrestler getting demoted, that’s something else.