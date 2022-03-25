Details on Backstage Reaction To Those Denying That Cody Rhodes Signed With WWE

It has been heavily rumored that Cody Rhodes either has or will sign with WWE for an appearance at Wrestlemania. The latest rumor suggested that Rhodes will have a match with Seth Rollins, but he has not appeared on TV to build it. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current storyline with Rollins being unable to get on the Wrestlemania card is listed internally in WWE as ending with the match with Rhodes.

The belief in WWE is that Rhodes’ deal has been signed and the match is happening. There are some who have been denying this but at least one person in WWE suggested that it was “silly” to do so. Either way, we will find out in a week what the plan is, possibly earlier at this Monday’s RAW.