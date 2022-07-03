wrestling / News
Details On Backstage Reactions To WWE Money in the Bank Changing Venues
Fightful Select has some backstage notes on the reactions to WWE Money in the Bank changing venues before tonight’s show. It was originally set to take place at Allegiant Stadium before getting moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This was believed to be due to low ticket sales.
The change was said to be surprising to some, as Nick Khan had been planning to hold more shows in stadiums. One thought that WWE would at least wait until after Hell in a Cell to see how sales had progressed before making the call. It was suggested that WWE relied too much on the buzz of holding a show in a stadium instead of using the booking to sell the stadium.
WWE announced the show before UFC announced a show for the same night, but WWE expected it or should have expected it, because UFC typically holds shows on Fourth of July weekend. WWE had said they had a hold on Allegiant for the following night if they needed it. A source described it as a “misfire” for Khan and there were others who thought the company would have eventually sold between 20,000 and 25,000 tickets by show time. Finally, one source noted that with recent injuries to Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, it “doesn’t look too bad” in retrospect.
