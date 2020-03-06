Details on Booking Of Jon Moxley’s AEW World Title Win, How It May Affect Non-AEW Bookings

Jon Moxley’s win over Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution to become the new World Champion was part of a long-term plan from the company, per a new report. According to the WON, the long-term plan for the company was always to have Moxley become the second champion and that the feeling in the company was that a win by Moxley would be at its top peak right now.

The site adds that Moxley’s title win adds a wrinkle to how NJPW can book him. Moxley is currently the IWGP United States Champion, and there’s a big question as to whether AEW would allow its current World Champion to cleanly lose somewhere else, which would make getting the United States Championship off him could be a tricky proposition. While it is not announced – and is potentially in flux because of concerns in Japan over the coronavirus – Moxley was expected to appear at Sakura Genesis for a US Championship match with Zack Sabre Jr. Moxley is also set to face Josh Barnett at the Bloodsport show on April 2nd, and his AEW World Title reign will very likely affect that booking as well.