Details on Cable PPV Buys and Google Search For Wrestlemania 38

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on the standard cable PPV buys for this year’s Wrestlemania. Obviously the number would be low since it is available on Peacock, but PPV buys still happen. It’s believed that the first night had 23,000 buys while the second had 23,300.

Dish owners make up the most of that, as cable are 7,000 (night one) and 7,400 (night two). Dish only allowed people to order both and did just under 8,000 (above the national average). DirecTV picked up the remaining buys after cable and Dish. About 55% of those who bought the show from a cable company got both shows. More people bought night one live but night two had more late buys (a 28.4% increase from one company after Monday through Wednesday). 32.9% bought both shows among all PPV buyers, with 67.1 only buying one show.

Wrestlemania performs very well on Dish and usually beats AEW. AEW does better in cable homes, but that’s because WWE events are available for a lower price on Peacock. As an interesting statistic, of those who bought Wrestlemana 38 on cable, 94.3% did not buy Revolution and 5.7% did. Among satellite buyers, 94.8% did not buy Revolution and 5.2% did.

As for Google searches, Wrestlemania had around two million searches, which is up 750,000 from last year. Cody Rhodes had the most interest, with 19% more searches that even Steve Austin. They were the top two searches (by a “wide margin”), followed by Vince McMahon. Of those who were advertised to wrestle, the top searches were for (in order): Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee, Charlotte Flair, Johnny Knoxville, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bianca Belair.