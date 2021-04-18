Details On Cancelled Plans For Female Group In WWE Last Year

Fightful Select recently spoke with Chelsea Green, who revealed that there were plans last year for an all-female group in WWE that would have included her, Vanessa Borne and Santana Garrett. They met with writers about the idea, but plans were canceled and now Green has been released from her contract. The group would have been ‘Pussycat Dolls meets Charlie’s Angels’.

Borne was called up to the main roster in early 2020 but has yet to be used. Garrett was called up in the summer of last year but only appeared at the Royal Rumble.