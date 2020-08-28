Details On Certain Fans That Were Kicked From WWE Thunderdome

As we previously reported, WWE has been quick to kick out fans from virtually attending their events in the Thunderdome due to offensive imagery. Some fans have went beyond the pale and displayed things like an ISIS execution or a member of the KKK. Others have shown photos of Chris Benoit or had signs like “Fire Velveteen Dream.” It’s understandable why those people would be kicked.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that some fans were kicked out over more comparatively innocuous reasons. For example, one fan was wearing a Dean Ambrose shirt and booted for that reason. While WWE has stated that merchandise from other brands can’t appear, the Ambrose shirt was from them. Of course, Ambrose is now Jon Moxley in AEW.

Another fan was kicked out simply for chanting “Big E”, as it appears WWE thought they were chanting something else.