Details on Changes For Royal Rumble 2020 Weekend Plans

– Switching NXT Takeover for Worlds Collide isn’t the only change WWE has planned for next year’s Royal Rumble. F4Wonline.com reports that Smackdown and Raw will not take place in Houston, the same city as the Rumble itself. Instead, the Friday night episode of Smackdown will take place in Dallas, Texas and Raw will take place in San Antonio the Monday after the Rumble.

The previously-reported Worlds Collide show, which will replace NXT Takeover that weekend, will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston.