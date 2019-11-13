Details On CM Punk’s Return On WWE Backstage: Signed Deal With FOX, Not WWE

The only thing the wrestling world can talk about this morning is CM Punk’s WWE return, of sorts, via the FOX show WWE Backstage. Punk made a surprise appearance on the episode and will now be a correspondent for the program.

PWInsider reports that Punk was kept a secret from everyone on the program except Renee Young, in order to prevent the news from leaking.

The decision to bring in Punk was a FOX one, but WWE did give it their blessing. Punk’s contract is with FOX and he has not signed anything with WWE at this time. Punk and FOX had been negotiating a deal for some time and it was finalized within the last several days.

While he will appear regularly on the show, it won’t be every week.