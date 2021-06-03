Details On Contract Negotiations For Top Wrestlers In WWE, Braun Strowman’s Contract

As we previously reported, Braun Strowman was one of several talents released from WWE yesterday, and it had been reported at the time that his high-value contract may have been why. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Vince McMahon ‘didn’t have anything’ for Strowman creatively, and while it might be okay for lower-tier wrestlers who make $250,000 or so to do nothing, it didn’t make sense to keep paying Strowman if they had no plans for him. The report yesterday suggested Strowman was making over a million a year.

It was noted that only top guys (and not many of them) can pull off getting clauses in their contracts that which prevent Vince McMahon from cutting them at any time. However, usually top guys just “sign whatever’s put in front of them” and if they want the no-release clause, they have to fight for it because they may not always be a top guy. Otherwise, they can guarantee themselves seven-figures a year but McMahon can cut them whenever he wants.

Strowman was a top guy when he negotiated his deal but lately WWE had been bringing in new giants like Omos, Commander Azeez and Shanky Singh. It was noted that Strowman “can’t be the giant anymore when the new guy [Omos] is legitimately nine inches taller than him.” It was noted that when Strowman came, Big Show was “obsolete”, except to put Strowman over.

According to a source, Strowman was described as “two years past his peak” and getting a high salary, so that’s why he was cut.