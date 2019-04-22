wrestling / News
Details On Creative Team’s Thought Process For This Year’s Money in the Bank Winner
The latest report from Wrestle Votes suggests that the latest thought process from the creative team in WWE is to really push whoever wins this year’s men’s Money in the Bank ladder match as a star. The feeling is that they really blew it with the last two winners (Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman) and there is a “strong push” to reverse course and have whoever wins come out of the “whole process” (including the match and cash-in) looking like a star.
With Corbin, he failed in his cash-in to then-champion Jinder Mahal and lost at Summerslam to John Cena immediately after.
Strowman cashed in for a Hell in a Cell match with Reigns, but that match ended in a no-contest when Brock Lesnar interfered.
