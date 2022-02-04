Details On Current Main Event Plans For Next Year’s Wrestlemania 39

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of right now, the plan for Wrestlemania 39 next year is to make it the ‘biggest Wrestlemania ever’. The event happens at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The two top matches reportedly planned are Roman Reigns vs. The Rock and Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey.

It was noted that a “million things” could happen between now and then, especially with The Rock’s movie schedule, so that match may end up not being possible. Things always change in WWE (as evidenced by the Royal Rumble reports) and so Rousey vs. Lynch could change as well. But Rousey’s current deal with WWE was to be a regular part of WWE until the 2023 Wrestlemania, possibly longer. So she’s expected to be involved.