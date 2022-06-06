Details On Decision To Book AEW Interim World Title Match Qualifier For NJPW Dominion

As previously reported, CM Punk suffered a broken foot and will be out of action, but he will not vacate the AEW World title. Instead, AEW has booked a series of matches to crown an interim champion. There will be a battle royal to open this week’s Dynamite. The winner of that faces #1 contender Jon Moxley in the main event. The winner of that will face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to crown the interim champion. The match between Tanahashi and Goto will be held at NJPW Dominion on Sunday.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that NJPW was the company that made the call to book Tanahashi vs. Goto. While AEW and NJPW both had a say, the decision to make the match was New Japan’s and they wanted it for Dominion. Tanahashi was originally set to face CM Punk at the event.

It was noted that the match was a last-minute addition and neither Tanahashi nor Goto were originally planned for the show.