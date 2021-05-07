Details On Decision To Run AEW Double or Nothing At Full Capacity

As reported earlier this week, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Double or Nothing at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville will be open at full capacity, the first time AEW has done this since last year.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision was made after Machine Gun Kelly held a concert at the venue, with full capacity, on April 23. The event was co-promoted by the Khans and UFC. There were no problems as a result of the show, so the decision was made to try it for Double or Nothing.